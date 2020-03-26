Liberia: Govt And ANC Agree On Safety Measures As Cummings' Bodyguards Are Released

Monrovia — The situation that led to tension between Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings' Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the Liberian National Police (LNP) is said to now be a water under the bridge. In a press release, ANC informed all of its partisans, sympathizers, well-wishers and the general public that it and the Liberian Government reached a resolution on the issue of their Political Leader's security.

This incident had begun on Monday night when the Deputy Police Inspector General for Operations, Officer Marvin Sackor, ordered Mr. Cummings' security detail to immediately vacate the Palm Spring Resort, where he (Cummings) is being held in quarantine after his return from Accra, Ghana on Sunday, March 22. It continued on Tuesday and the party had to call the attention of some senior level officials to the matter.

So, at a meeting called by the Ministry of Justice and held between the Inspector General of Police, Col. Patrick Sudue and Deputy Director of Police/102 and the Chief of Staff to Mr. Cummings, Atty. Moriah Yeakula and Security Detail Team headed by Mr. Justin Zigbuo, they agreed that Mr. Cummings' two bodyguards, who had been quarantined by the police be released and resume duty. The parties also agreed that a security detail of four persons will rotate as pair on a day and night shift and continue to abide by the health protocols. Other agreements included the names of the security detail on shift be provided to the LNP and they will undergo searches before entering the premises; "That the LNP and security detail will cooperate and coordinate with each other and with the NPHIL staff for the duration of the quarantine; That a direct communication line is developed and maintained with the LNP and Mr. Cummings' team to expeditiously address any further issue during this period."

"We want to thank the Liberia Council of Churches and other partners of the government for their intervention and the Ministry of Justice for their response in resolving this matter. We also want to thank all of our partisans, supporters, sympathizers, partners, members of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), the media and every Liberian citizen who expressed concerns and joined their voices in holding the government accountable for the safety of Mr. Cummings." ANC said it looks forward to continually working with the government through the Ministry of Justice/LNP to ensure that their Political Leader remains safe and protected while at a government-run quarantine center. "Mr. Cummings has continued to adhere to all health protocols as the humble and the law-abiding citizen he is. It is our hope that this arrangement with the government remains in place and the security of our leader is taken seriously going forward."