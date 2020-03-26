Liberia: 'Confined to My Home' - Rep. Snowe Explains Speculations Over Quarantine Saga

Monrovia — Rep. Edwin Melvin Snowe(District No. 1, Bomi) says he is currently confined to his home and is being regularly checked on by authorities of the Ministry of Health.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Bomi County Lawmaker, who was recently appointed to chair the ECOWAS Parliamentary Committees on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and African Peer Review Mechanism,

Said: "I feel obliged to speak out in response to comments attributed to my return to the country a few days ago."

The lawmaker said he was in Abuja, Nigeria when Roberts International Airport in Liberia was scheduled to be closed on Monday, 23rd March due to the National Health Emergency announced by authorities at the Ministry of Health. "Owing to obligations back home and in my quest to join the fight against COVID-19, I departed Abuja, Nigeria for Monrovia on Monday, 23rd March. At the time of my departure from Abuja, there were far less than Ten (10) confirmed cases reported in Abuja and less than Twenty (20) confirmed cases reported in the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Rep. Snowe furthered that owing to President George Manneh Weah's March 16 pronouncement relating to travellers returning to the country from hot-spots, he knew he would not be quarantined at a government facility since Nigeria wasn't listed as a hot-spot. "However, understanding our society and how sentimental things can get, I informed authorities at the Ministry of Health of my return and was advised to self quarantine as my case did not require anything more than that. Also upon my arrival, I subjected myself to every screening protocol at the Roberts International Airport and the records are there to show. I also went further to ask my drivers and other domestic staff to stay away for the period under which I would be self isolated at home."

Rep. Snowe explained that as advised by health authorities, he has been confined to his home and regularly checked on via telephone calls by authorities of the Ministry of Health. "I long for the completion of my self isolation to go all out and join the fight against this invincible enemy. Hope this clears the air and pray we stop politicizing that which is squarely a health crisis."

The Bomi lawmaker's clarification comes amid a major controversy surrounding the treatment of Mr. Alexander Cummings, leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress, who is currently under quarantine at a local hotel.

Mr. Cummings had initially requested to be quarantine at his home but when he arrived from a recent trip to Accra, Ghana, he was told there had been a change of plans and he would not be allowed to self-quarantine.

Minister of State Nathaniel McGill is also said to be self-quarantining following a recent trip.