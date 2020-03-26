Angola: Covid-19 - Markets Restricted to Essential Goods

Luanda — In the next few days, traders in the informal markets of the province of Luanda will start selling only food products and essential goods to the population, in order to reduce the clusters in these places as much as possible, due to the pandemic of the new corona-virus (Covid-19).

The information was released last Wednesday to the press by the provincial governor of Luanda, Sérgio Luther Rescova, who called on traders and the population to obey the rules of the health authorities and be strict in observing the individual and collective hygiene measures. The decision taken by the Provincial Government of Luanda (GPL), due to the pandemic of the new corona-virus (Covid-19), is part of the National Contingency Plan, which aims to prevent the impact of the global pandemic and reduce the risk of infection from this disease. According to the official, the informal markets must operate according to the rules of the health authorities, maintaining a distance of at least one metre between buyers and sellers. The provincial governor suggested the possibility of closing some markets in Luanda, if the situation of Covid-19 gets worse in the country. As for public transport, the government official said that on that same day, in all the municipalities of Luanda, the authorities have begun to raise the awareness of taxi drivers, bus drivers and motorcycle taxi drivers, with a view to mandatory compliance with the reduction by half the capacity of each vehicle. "Today we already started to limit and reduce the number of passengers on public transport, in order to prevent the Covid-19", he reinforced. Water distribution in Luanda Due to the scarcity of water in some areas of the country's capital (Luanda), the secretary of State for Water, Lucrécio Costa, reassured the population, promising to restore regular distribution soon. For neighbourhoods that do not yet have domestic drinking water connections, the secretary of State said that the sector is working to provide the precious liquid through tank trucks. In recent days, water supply in some areas of the country's capital remain a problem for residents, at a time when on Thursday, 26 March, it is marks World Water Day.