Angola: Covid-19 - Train Service Daily Trips Decrease

Luanda — The Luanda Railway (CFL) company has decreased its daily trips from 17 to 8, which represents a reduction of 30 per cent of its capacity, in the ambit of the preventive measures being taken against the Covid-19 disease.

According to a note from the CFL, which has reached ANGOP, the company is reducing the number of passengers per wagon and also creating the necessary conditions, at train stations, for passengers to be able to adopt basic preventive measures, such as the cleaning and disinfecting of the hands.

So far, Angola has recorded three positive cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).