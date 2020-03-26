Tanzania: Former Simba Sportsperson Muhaji to Be Laid to Rest Today

26 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

SPORTS fraternity is mourning, following the death of the former Simba SC Information and Communications Officer and veteran sports journalists, Asha Muhaji (45).

She passed away yesterday at the Hindu Mandal Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where she was admitted since last Thursday. According to the late Muhaji's cousin, Habibu Kaumo, she suffered cutaneous TB.

Kaumo said the late Muhaji will be laid to rest at Mwinyimkuu Cemetery in Dar es Salaam today. Simba's Head of Information and Communications, Haji Manara confirmed Muhaji's death, saying the club was shocked by the demise of the passionate and devoted fan. "It is a devastating moment for Simba... Asha (Muhaji) was not just a fan of this club, she devoted her time and life to defend the interest of Simba," said Manara. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President Wallace Karia also said the federation has received the news with shock. Karia said in his statement that the late Muhaji's contribution in the development of country's football was immense, saying she has gone while her contribution was still very much needed. The late Muhaji graduated from the then Tanzania School of Journalism, currently the School of Journalism and Mass Communications ( SJMC ) the class of 1994-1996 with some of the legend photojournalist, Muhidin Issa Michuzi. Through his facebook account page Michuzi mourned the late Asha Muhaji, describing the deceased as Kiswahili speaker specialist and a charming colleague. During her life time, the late Muhaji worked for Business Times Limited (Majira) from 1996 - 2000 before joining the ruling party Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), owned newspaper, Uhuru in sports department as Senior Writer. From 2003 to 2009, she joined the Tanzania Posts Corporation as Assistant Public Relations Officer before joining Leap Management Limited as Sports Editor from 2010 to 2011. The late moved to New Habari (2006) Limited where she worked as Sports Editor for RAI and Bingwa. In 2014, Muhaji was hired by the Msimbazi Street based club as Information Officer. Then, Simba were under the chairmanship of Ismail Aden Rage. She took over the office from Ezeikel Kamwaga, who was promoted to the post of club's Secretary General. Kamwaga filled the void post after Evodius Mtawala was appointed to the post of Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Director of Member Associations and Legal Affairs.

