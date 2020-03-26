Mozambique: World Health Organization - Five Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed in Mozambique

World Health Organization: Five cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mozambique

Maputo - 25, March 2020 - In Mozambique, the cases confirmed positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased to a total of five (5), announced the Minister of Health of Mozambique, Dr. Armindo Tiago, with two more cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Announcing the situation overview in the country during a press conference in Maputo, the Minister of Health affirmed that "of the five (5) cases confirmed, four (4) are imported and one (1) is a local transmission. All patients are in self-quarantine at home being followed-up by medical teams."

The tests were carried out in Portugal by private laboratories in the scope of the public-private partnership with the Government of Mozambique. Until this date, all COVID-19 tests were conduct only by the Virology Laboratory of the National Public Health Institute in Maputo. In Mozambique, the Virology Laboratory is part of the network of laboratories of the World Health Organization (WHO) that can undertake viral respiratory infections tests.

"Today, the Laboratory of the National Health Institute has carried out 10 tests and all test results are negative to COVID-19", stressed the Minister of Health.

The Minister informed that the technical-scientific commission established by H.E. President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on 20 March 20, to advise the Government in taking decision on the pandemic, has taken office and has met for the first time. The Minister revealed that the commission, in its first meeting, reiterated the preventive measures announced by the Head of State last Friday.

While there is still much to learn about COVID-19, people can take actions to prevent the disease through simple, day-to-day measures. These include regular hand washing with soap and water; coughing into a tissue or a bent elbow, being sure to safely dispose of the tissue afterwards; maintaining a social distance of at least one meter, particularly if that person is coughing; avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth; and seeking medical attention early if a person develops a fever or cough.

