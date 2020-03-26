Liberia: Strange Vessel Scares West Point

There was heavy deployment of Joint Security forces, including police, immigration, and DEA officers in the densely populated slum township of West Point after news broke here late Tuesday of the appearance of a strange vessel near the township.

Local correspondent said troops of the Armed Forces of Liberia, including the Liberia National Coast Guard were called in to intercept the vessel and ascertain its mission.

But a Joy FM reporter on the ground said health authorities subsequently went into township and took two of the five occupants onboard the vessel into quarantine for the coronavirus.

The two unidentified suspects were picked up after they reportedly entered the township to arrange for lodging.

West Point Township was reportedly tense with residents on edge as this paper went to press.

The vessel is believed to have headed from Ghana to Liberia, but its appearance in the congested township rather than docking at the Freeport of Monrovia raises suspicions.

Meanwhile, Township Commissioner, William Wea calls on residents not to panic, as their security and wellbeing is guaranteed. This is not the first time that strange vessel has appeared in Liberian waters.

During the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, strange vessels surfaced in Grand Cape Mount and Grand Bassa Counties, respectively, leaving citizens panicking.

However, government security forces subsequently brought the situation under control after occupants reportedly abandoned them and fled.