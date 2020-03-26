Liberia: How Judee Andy And Koijee Defied Public Health Law

-gather huge crowd in front of City Hall

At the time churches and other areas of public gathering have been ordered closed, there was a scene of a complete defiance on Monday March 24 when authorities from both the Liberia Crusader for Peace and Monrovia City Corporation defied the Public Health Law (public gathering) and assembled hundreds a huge crowd under the guise of training to provide awareness on COVID-19.

The program was the flagship of a collaboration between the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP), and the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) to deploy over 600 trained community mobilizers in ten electoral districts in Montserrado County to educate the citizen on the danger of the Coronavirus disease.

But the program itself defied the Ministry of Health's declared national emergency which had in place stringent measures gear towards social distancing.

Making remarks at the huge gathering, in Sinkor, suburb of Monrovia, Liberia Cultural Ambassador Julie Endee said the deployment of the community mobilizers comes at a time the spread of the Coronavirus disease poses serious threat to the country.

Madam Endee notes that the virus has spread to every part of the world, saying Mayor Koijee thought it wise to call on the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) to conduct training for the communicators and mobilizers in support of President George MannehWeah's call to terminate the virus.

Following completion of the training, the LCP and the MCCP are deploying the mobilizers in 161 communities and 658 blocks within the 17 districts in Montessarado County.

Endee says among the measures instituted was the training of community mobilizers to help move to every house in Monrovia to educate the people about the virus."Today we are proud to say we have trained over 600 of them to carry on that sensitization," says Ambassador Endee.

According to her, the taskforce will ensure more awareness in every community across Montserrado, encouraging citizens to follow all measures put in place by health authorities and work collaboratively for the eradication of the virus from the country.

Speaking at the program, the Chair on Ways, Means and Finance at the House of Representatives Thomas Fallah pledged the support of the Legislature to the government to fight against the spread of the virus.

According to him, a committee has been established at the Legislature to collaborate with partners to help fight this virus, saying lawmakers have thought it wise to work with the people.In a special statement, Mayor Jefferson Koijee assured Monrovians that they will fight the virus together and they will succeed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the success will require the full cooperation of everyone.

"Today is a sad day for us. We were last deriving measures to take. However, we are not deterred because we Liberians are unique and resilient people," he says.

He furthers that "through your commitment and dedication, we are going to triumph. Let's continue to pray for this country and every Liberian."

"We pray that no one lose their life to this virus. We are going back to the communities to sensitize the people because Monrovia is the first place of the virus. We have decided to take charge in protecting our people," he concludes.By Lewis S. Teh

--Edited by Winston W. Parley