Sudanese Doctor Dies of Corona Virus in London

The Sudanese Dr. Adel Al-Tayyar, the specialist in organs transplant, died yesterday in London after being infected with the Corona virus.

The Sudanese Physicians Syndicate in Britain has issued a statement eulogizing with sorrowful heart the decesead.

The statement has mourned to his collegus Dr. Adel Al-Tayyar who passed away Wednesday evening after a brief struggle with the disease, and who became one of the martyrs of the profession and duty.

The Sudanese Physicians Syndicate in Britain has mourned the decesead gentleness of manners, the broadness of giving and dedication in duty towards the profession, towards his family and the people in Sudan.