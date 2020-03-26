Sudanese Doctor Dies of Corona Virus in London

26 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Sudanese Dr. Adel Al-Tayyar, the specialist in organs transplant, died yesterday in London after being infected with the Corona virus.

The Sudanese Physicians Syndicate in Britain has issued a statement eulogizing with sorrowful heart the decesead.

The statement has mourned to his collegus Dr. Adel Al-Tayyar who passed away Wednesday evening after a brief struggle with the disease, and who became one of the martyrs of the profession and duty.

The Sudanese Physicians Syndicate in Britain has mourned the decesead gentleness of manners, the broadness of giving and dedication in duty towards the profession, towards his family and the people in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.