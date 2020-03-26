Liberia: MCC, LCP Deploy 745 Volunteers for Coronavirus Awareness

Volunteers at the Monrovia City Hall in readiness to be deployed.

With readiness to combat the further spread of the deadly Corona Virus, the City Government of Monrovia in partnership with Liberia Crusaders for Peace has deployed 745 volunteers to carry out anti corona awareness across the city.

The volunteers, mostly young people, underwent a daylong capacity building training conducted by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The training and deployment initiative was in fulfillment of Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee's earlier commitment to establish what he calls "Monrovia CONVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Taskforce."

Officially dispatching the 745 volunteers across 161 communities in Monrovia and its environs, Mayor Koijee said the city cannot afford to lose the fight against the virus that poses serious threat to the wellbeing of Liberians.

The Monrovia CONVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Taskforce is comprised of representatives of the WASH-Commission, Township Commissioners, Traditional leaders, National Public Health Institute of Liberia, and Ministry of Health.

Others include Minister of State Without Portfolio, Trokon A. Kpui, Monsterrado County Electoral District #5 Representative, Thomas Fallah, and Representative Isaac William of Maryland County.

Mayor Koijee expressed optimism that with the collective endeavor of all stakeholders, Liberia can triumph over the deadly disease.

The head of the City Government encouraged each volunteer he refers to as "Soul to teach each soul" to kick the virus out of the country.

Meanwhile, Mayor Koijee has reemphasized the government's ban on huge public gatherings, including night clubs, cinemas, and Sunday selling across the country.

(L-R) Rep. Fallah, Koijee, and Minister Trokon Kpui of the Ministry of State Without Profolio, while Endee on the MIC to explains more efforts in combating the Coronavirus.

He said the mandate is intended for the purpose of safety in the best interest of the ordinary people. He pledged the government's unflinching willingness to ensure the virus exit Liberia in the shortest possible of time.

Meanwhile Monsterrado County Electoral District #5 Representative Thomas Fallah has disclosed that the 54th National Legislature has constituted a task force to help to combat the Coronavirus and keep it from spreading.

Rep. Fallah said the Legislature will continue to collaborate with the Monrovia City Corporation in the fight against the Coronavirus. He said the virus kills anyone irrespective of one's position in society.

"We have decided at the level of the Legislature to partner with sectors of government in combating the Coronavirus. Speaker Bhofal Chambers has given me the opportunity to serve as chairperson of the established Legislature Taskforce," Rep. Fallah said.

He continued: "We represent our various constituencies and it's important for us to get involved as the people's lawmakers not only from the policy perspective but the practical aspect in the fight against the virus."