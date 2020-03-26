Africa: Support to African Economies - Ethiopian PM Carries Africa Voice

26 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

He has pleaded on G20 members to provide an emergency financial assistant plan of about $150 billion to African countries.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on the G20 to support African economies by reducing their debt and preparing a $150 billion emergency financial assistance plan. A "virtual" G20 summit is expected to take place today, March 26, 2020 to discuss an international response to the Covid-19 crisis. Ahead of the international meeting, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in liaison with other African countries, made a three-point proposal on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 to help the continent. First of these proposals is the provision of $150 billion to support foreign currency reserves, but also businesses in difficulty, and ensure the most urgent payments. Provide a massive logistical and financial support for health systems in Africa through the World Health Organization (WHO), and Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to strengthen public health delivery and emergency preparedness on the continent. Put in place a plan to restructure and erase part of the African public debt. This point on public debts will no doubt be the subject of discussions with creditors in African countries. Abiy Ahmed first requests the suspension of the payment of interest on public debts. The idea is to free up budgetary margins to finance the response to the pandemic, while debt service often exceeds the budget allocated to health. The Ethiopian Prime Minister then proposes the outright deletion of part of the debts of the poorest countries, and the transformation of the remainder into long-term loans, with a low interest rate, the repayment of which only started "At the end of a 10 year" grace period ". It should be noted that Prime Minister Abiy's proposals came on the heels of a meeting of Finance ministers of several African countries in Addis Ababa on Monday, March 23, 2020 during which they called for a coordinated response to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Africa needs an immediate emergency economic stimulus to the tune of $100 billion," read a press release by the UN Economic Commission for Africa that referred to decisions taken at the ministerial meeting.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.