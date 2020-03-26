Nigeria: Lagos to Discharge Six COVID-19 Patients

Photo: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Cases rise to 51.
26 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Olawale and David Royal

The Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr Tunde Ajayi, on Thursday via his twitter handle disclosed that six of the patients at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba have recovered and will be discharged soon.

This means that an additional six patients from the 30 active cases of coronavirus will soon be discharged as they have recovered from the virus.

Lagos will be left with 24 confirmed cases undergoing treatment.

The development which was communicated through the Special Assistant on Health to the Lagos State government, Tunde Ajayi revealed that the success will bring total recovered patient to eight.

He wrote: "6 of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There's something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead. Hundred points symbol," he revealed through his verified twitter handle.

It will be recalled that the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lagos are 32 while two patients had already recovered with 30 currently active cases.

Nigeria currently has a total of 51 confirmed cases in the country, two in Lagos have since been discharged while one died from the virus in Abuja.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time Currently; Lagos- 32

FCT- 10

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1

Osun-1

Rivers-1

