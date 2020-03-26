Tunisia: Covid-19 - Zaghouan Governor Decides to Isolate Ouled Jelassi Area

Tunis/Tunisia — Zaghouane Governor Salah Mtiraoui decided on Wednesday to isolate the whole Ouled Jelassi area in the Zaghouan delegation and to impose self-quarantine on all its inhabitants as of March 25.

This preventive measure was made following the discovery of a 2nd infection case.This person was infected by the 1st case that was an imported one, reported recently in the Zriba delegation.

According to a press release, the isolation period will continue till the announcement of results of tests conducted on 12 family members of the infected person.

The governor calls on the region's locals to comply with the quarantine measure, recalling that the law will be enforced against those who will violate it.