South Africa: Lions Lure Warriors' Magala to Wanderers

The Lions on Thursday announced the signing of Sisanda Magala from the Warriors.

"The Lions are excited to welcome the excellent talent of Sisanda Magala to the Lions Cricket franchise. The recent recruit is best described as a bowling all-rounder," the Lions said via a press statement.

Having made his first-class and List A debuts for the Eastern Province senior provincial side in 2010, the 29-year old quickly established himself as a capable bowler in the long format of the game. It was in 2016 when he had a breakthrough year in limited overs cricket when he was the leading wicket-taker for Eastern Cape in the 2016 Africa T20 competition.

Magala has since been drafted for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Cape Town Blitz for the last two editions of the Mzansi Super League where he has impressed with his powerful bowling displays and big hitting with the bat at the death which has seen his white ball reputation rise considerably.

His performance in the Mzansi Super League and domestic franchise cricket has earned him call-ups to the South Africa 'A' side and has most recently trained with the Proteas' T20 side.

"I would like to thank the Warriors cricket family for the many years in which they have supported me and helped my growth as a player. It is really appreciated. Thank you so much for the Lions for welcoming me into the family. I am excited to join the Lions family given its rich history, reputation and great culture that has been built over the years," commented Magala.

- Lions media

Source: Sport24