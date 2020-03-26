Ghana: COVID-19 Fight - CBG Commits Gh¢1 Million to Support

Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) is committing up to one million Ghana Cedis to support the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus (Convid-19) in Ghana.

CBG, whose tagline "We Stand with You", is an indigenous bank and the country's second largest by branch network is dedicating the funds towards public education and awareness, logistics, purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), and other critical equipment to combat Covid-19 in Ghana.

The Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Wilson Addo who made the announcement in Accra yesterday explained that the money would be focused and targeted for maximum impact.

Institutions who apply to CBG for support, will after swift and timeous due diligence receive assistance for their COVID-19 expenses and procurements.

Mr Addo said "As a proudly Ghanaian bank, we stand with every Ghanaian. We know we have a moral responsibility to play this strong role in stemming the spread of the virus."

In addition, he added that the bank was also supporting customers by subsidising the cost of using CBG electronic payment channels and other CBG digital banking products.

Ghana as at Wednesday, March 25 had 68 confirmed positive Covid-19 cases and three deaths, leaving the active cases at 65.

The increasing number of confirmed cases including community transmissions, has led to an increase in the call for mass testing. This will mean that medical research centres such as Noguchi Memorial Institute will need more resources in order to increase their capacity to test more people. Some of these funds will be used to support the expenses of such Ghanaian institutions in their fight against Covid-19.

The MD of CBG also urged the public to observe good personal hygiene, social distancing and other measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Addo strongly encouraged both individual and corporate customers to use CBG online or mobile platforms for financial transactions, as a critical part of the social distancing guidelines from WHO and MoH.

He concluded by wishing every Ghanaian strength and hope to thrive through the challenges currently being caused by the pandemic.