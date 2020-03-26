Ghana: Ayensuano District Assembly Aid Clinics, Market Places to Combat COVID-19

26 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ayensuano District Assembly in the Eastern Region yesterday presented sanitary items to the District Directorate of Health Services for distribution to clinics and market places to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Ms Florence Govina, presented the items including "Veronica buckets" liquid soap and other receptacles to the District Director of Health Services, Mrs Esther Larbi Oku-Afari at Coaltar, the district capital.

Ms Govina said it was the assembly's contribution towards efforts at curbing the spread of the virus responsible for the spread of the COVID-19.

She expressed the hope that the health directorate would intensify efforts at prevention and control measures in the district.

Mrs Oku-Afari thanked the DCE for coming to the aid of the health directorate and assured that the items would be put to good use to prevent the people from getting infected.

Ghana has recorded 68 COVID-19 cases with three deaths linked to the disease.

Assemblies have been urged to promote good hygiene to check the spread of the disease by adhering to the health protocols from the Ghana Health Service including regular hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiSer as well as social distancing by avoiding large gatherings and congregations.

The virus is transmitted through droplets arising from coughing and sneezing from infected persons.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.