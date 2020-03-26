Ghana: Ayensuano District Assembly Aid Clinics, Market Places to Combat COVID-19

The Ayensuano District Assembly in the Eastern Region yesterday presented sanitary items to the District Directorate of Health Services for distribution to clinics and market places to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Ms Florence Govina, presented the items including "Veronica buckets" liquid soap and other receptacles to the District Director of Health Services, Mrs Esther Larbi Oku-Afari at Coaltar, the district capital.

Ms Govina said it was the assembly's contribution towards efforts at curbing the spread of the virus responsible for the spread of the COVID-19.

She expressed the hope that the health directorate would intensify efforts at prevention and control measures in the district.

Mrs Oku-Afari thanked the DCE for coming to the aid of the health directorate and assured that the items would be put to good use to prevent the people from getting infected.

Ghana has recorded 68 COVID-19 cases with three deaths linked to the disease.

Assemblies have been urged to promote good hygiene to check the spread of the disease by adhering to the health protocols from the Ghana Health Service including regular hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiSer as well as social distancing by avoiding large gatherings and congregations.

The virus is transmitted through droplets arising from coughing and sneezing from infected persons.