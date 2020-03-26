Ghana: 3 Grabbed for Attempted Robbery, Unlawful Possession of Gun

Three persons have been arrested for attempted robbery and possession of a gun at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipal Assembly on Monday.

The suspects, Micheal Sewordor, 36, Abass Musah, 18, and Fuseini Mohammed, are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The police retrieved a motor cycle and a foreign gun from the suspects, the Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

Narrating the case, the Police PRO said on March 23, at about 10:30pm, a complainant together with a policeman and a fire officer arrested the three suspects, carrying a 9mm browning pistol with number 245PM11519 loaded with three rounds of ammunition, who had gone to the complainant's house at about 8:00pm on the same day, posing as policemen.

DSP Tenge said the suspects told the complainant to accompany them to the headquarters for questioning.

However, she said when the complainant spotted the foreign gun Sewornu was carrying on him, he immediately locked the door of the house and called in neighbours who assisted in their arrest, and handed them over to the police at Amasaman.

DSP Tenge said investigations into the case were ongoing.