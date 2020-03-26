Ghana: Dr Awal Presents Items to Constituencies to Combat COVID-19

Tamale — The Business Development Minister, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has donated a quantity of Veronica buckets and hand sanitisers to some constituencies in the Northern Region.

The items were presented to the constituencies on behalf of the minister by his Special Advisor, Nana Sarfo Kantanka, in Tamale yesterday.

According to him, the donation of the items was part of the Minister's effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

He said that one of the best and surest means of preventing the disease from spreading was the maintenance of personal hygiene.

The Special Advisor stated that the Minister was working hard with other government agencies to assist communities with personal protective equipment (PPEs)

Mr Kantanka stressed that Dr Awal was very much interested in the welfare of the people hence the donation.

He advised the people to make good use of the items by always washing their hands and applying the hand sanitiser.

The Special Advisor also impressed upon them to observe the directives of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and health professionals on social distancing.

He warned that the pandemic has no respect for any one and that it was prudent for them to follow and abide by the president's directive and protocols from the health experts.

The Special Advisor further advised the people to reduce social interactions and social gathering.

The Northern Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alhaji Iddirisu Sunday, who received the items on behalf of the constituencies commended the minister for his kind gesture.

He stated that the items had come at the right time. Alhaji Sunday was hopeful that the donation would help prevent the people from contracting the disease.