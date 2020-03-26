Ghana: Melcom Donates 240 Pieces of Sanitisers to GJA

Melcom Care Foundation yesterday in Accra presented 240 pieces of hand sanitisers to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to be distributed to media houses in the country.

The sanitisers according to the foundation were to be given to journalists and reporters in media houses who had to frequent the public space as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, the Director of Communications for the Melcom Group, speaking with journalists after the presentation said the role of journalists in bringing news was essential as such there was the need for them to be protected in these trying times of the outbreak of COVID-19. He stated that the hand sanitisers were the spray type and was easy to carry and would not hinder the work of journalists.

Mr Avenorgbo said that it was essential that journalists were protected as they had to continue their work to keep the public informed as they moved from place to place searching for news and were monitoring and reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We believe that through the GJA, journalists would receive these sanitisers and it will add up to their protection to keep them safe during this period," Mr Avenorgbo added. He stressed the need for all citizens to be cautious during this period, to wash hands regularly, desist from coming into contact with other persons and from shaking hands or 'elbow greeting.' Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, Vice President of the GJA, thanked the foundation for their donation and assured that journalists would receive them.