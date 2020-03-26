Ghana: Woman, 35 Nabbed for Swindling 30 People

26 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — The Tema Police has arrested a 35-year-old woman from Swedru for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting people of various sums of money under the pretext of offering them with loans in the Central, Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

Gifty Osei, who claimed to be a financial consultant and the chief executive officer of Royal Ancient Root Venture, was arrested at the Tema Melcom shop, while going about her tricky stock in trade.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the arrest the Community 1 District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Kwakye, said the suspect who had managed to swindle over 30 people was picked up upon a tip-off.

Police impounded a bag she was carrying at the time of her arrest which was loaded with counterfeit 100 dollar bundles.

Supt. Kwakye said the suspect who also paraded herself as a returnee from the United Kingdom has been detained and would be put before court after investigations were completed.

