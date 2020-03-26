Uganda: Army, Police Join Taskforce Against Coronavirus

At least 240 medical personnel from Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Police Force (UPF) have been selected to join the Ministry of Health staff in the fight against coronavirus.

"We have put up an Inter-Agency task force to deal with anyone who will be found in breach of the guidelines. We don't expect to see any gatherings. We shall also assist the Ministry of Health in the evacuation exercise," Mr Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson said in a press conference on Wednesday at Naguru.

Mr Enanga noted that in addition to Ministry of Health Toll Free numbers (0800100066, 0800203033 and 0800303033) they have also come up with their own lines such that those reporting suspected coronavirus case can be approached quickly.

"We appeal to the public to pass any vital police information on our toll free line 0800300100. You can reach us on 0713250391, 0714012734 and 0753997665. You can also reach us on these lines 0772831993, 0772510522 and 0772354011. Otherwise you're advised to report to the health ministry in case you see any suspected cases of COVID-19," he said.

The UPDF Deputy Spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, has warned officers in uniform that are not following President Museveni and MoH directives to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

"The directives of the commander in chief do not segregate whether you are in uniform or not and it's the same with COVID 19. So let's all be vigilant and take the preventive measures seriously," he said.

Col Akiiki asked Ugandans to report them using the numbers provided by the Inter-Agency task force.

This was moments after the Ministry of Health confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in Uganda that brought the total number to 14.

Minister of State for Primary Health Care, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu on Wednesday said that two of the five cases are Chinese nationals while the others are Ugandans.

All the first nine confirmed cases are Ugandans who are said to have been infected from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Dear Ugandans, this is a very critical moment for everyone as the number of positive cases keeps scaling up. Five more people have been confirmed positive, including two of the six Chinese that were got in Zombo. They cannot be presented in court for fear of further spread," Dr Kaducu announced through her Twitter handle.

So far, we have 12 Ugandans and two Chinese who have tested positive for the virus.