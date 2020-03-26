Uganda: Maracha Bomb Victims Appeal to Govt Over Pay

Survivors of the 1991 aerial bombardment of Ojapi Primary School in Nacara Village, Tara Sub-county in Maracha District have asked government to speed up their compensation.

On September 20, 1991, at around 11:45am, Two Antonov planes flew in from the northern direction (then Uganda-Sudan border) and bombed the school, church and the neighbourhood, causing serious damage. Intentions of the air raid have also remained a mystery to residents.

Mr Philliam Debo, the chairperson of the survivors, whose leg was amputated as a result of injuries sustained in the attack, said their lives have never been the same.

"Since 1991, we have been living in a state of agony due to the incapacitation caused by the bombardment. We suffered this incident for no crime committed. Lives were lost," he told Daily Monitor last weekend.

On October 10, 2014, the survivors of the attack under their umbrella body, Ojapi Air Raid Victims Compensation and Rehabilitation Association, wrote to the President, demanding compensation.

"Your Excellency, the group has decided to present this matter to your office, for the suffering, death of people, animals and destruction of properties as a result of this incident," the letter read in part.

The government did not respond until February this year when a team from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) visited the area.

During the meeting with the victims, Col Augustine Bwegendaho, the CMI team leader, said: "We came to assess the extent of the damage that was caused by the Antonov air raid to Ojapi Primary School. We have interacted with the people who got injuries, met the school authorities and assess the kind of damage that was done."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He promised to brief the government about the situation on the ground.

Mr Debo last weekend urged the government to act fast, arguing that most of the bombing victims are on the verge of death.

Tough times

Mr Fred Adriko, a survivor, said: "As per now, it is hard for me to dig [do farming]. If I dig, I feel a lot of back pain. And when I was in school, to participate in co-curricular activities like football and athletics was hard for me. In some months I feel back pain and in other months I feel okay. The government needs to give us support."

Mr Debo added that those who were disabled by the bombing need support in form of artificial limbs and walking sticks.

Mr Micheal Afimani, a witness, said the incident took them by surprise.

"Two war planes appeared and released some bombs on the school compound. Two bombs landed on a hill near the school and three others landed on school premises. I remember Charles Driwale, who was a P.3 pupil at that time, was killed on spot. Ms Mary Jackson, who was pregnant, also died on spot," he said.