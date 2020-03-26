Mauritius: 52 Covid-19 Cases in Mauritius

press release

Mauritius has as date registered 52 cases of Covid-19. This was announced, today, by Dr Zouberr Joomaye, spokesperson of the National Communication Committee on Covid-19, during a press conference at the Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

Regarding the distribution of basic food stuffs and food packs, he pointed out that 35 pick-up points have already been identified and are in operation since this morning to cater for the vulnerable of the society which include those on the Social Register of Mauritius; those drawing Carer's Allowance; disabled persons drawing invalidity pension; people in shelters; and also those at the lower rung of the social ladder. This exercise he said will last for two to three days.

He also stated that the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection is examining the possibility for supermarkets to operate online services and the modalities will be communicated to the population very soon. In addition, the Agricultural Marketing Board is also making a distribution of fresh vegetables to shelters.

The Director of Health Services, Dr V. Gujadhur, spoke about the increase in the Covid-19 cases from 48 cases yesterday to 52 today which he said is alarming and spreading at a rapid pace. He again called on the population to abide to the confinement and curfew rules for their own safety so as to help break the chain of transmission. He further explained that out of the four new positive cases reported, two cases where detected through contact tracing while the other two had been exposed in supermarkets. Hence, he called for each and everyone to be more cautious and respect social distancing and appealed to elderly persons who are more vulnerable to the virus to remain indoors.

DCP K. Jughroo, for his part, said that despite the severe legal measures, he observed that some people are still in circulation in some parts of the country mainly in the north and east and also in Rodrigues. Some 175 persons have been booked yesterday, he said. With regard to fake video clips circulating on social media, he cautioned those propagating false news and stated that two persons have already been arrested.