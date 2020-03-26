Mauritius: Besafemoris Mobile Application On Covid-19 Launched

press release

A mobile application on Covid-19, beSafeMoris, was launched, today, by the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Deepak Balgobin. The objective is to create awareness for a safer Mauritius through real-time information approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Developed by Mauritius Telecom in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology, Communications and Innovation, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the beSafeMoris mobile application allow users to get real time information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness regarding topics about public health and safety measures that can be taken to stay healthy in Mauritius.

The application which can be downloaded free from IOS and Play Store has the following features:

News and Communiques: Users are kept informed on news and communiques from the Ministry in the app.

Health tips videos: Users are able to view videos approved by the Ministry regarding measures that can be taken to stay in good health.

Map and directory of health centres: Users will be able to find a list of health centres and their contact details on a map or a directory

Quick access to hotline numbers: A list of hotline numbers in case someone is unhealthy or need information regarding precautionary measures

Push notifications: News and vital information with regards to health of people in Mauritius from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

FAQ: A list of commonly asked questions regarding public health

Minister Balgobin appealed to the population to consult the application for official news and communiques and not to listen to fake news.