Africa: AU Maps Out Plan to Combat Covid-19

In his capacity as the African Union Chair, President Cyril Ramaphosa, will on Thursday host a teleconference with the members of the AU Bureau to coordinate the continent's approach to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The consultation is aimed at developing a common response of the African Union on containing the spread of the Coronavirus and mitigating its impact on the people and economies of Africa," said the Presidency on Thursday.

President Ramaphosa, on behalf of South Africa, is the Chair of the Bureau which is composed of the Presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, Republic of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta and Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi including the AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The meeting will also look at collaboration with the UN Secretary in his efforts to address the pandemic, globally.

The AU Bureau meeting comes as the World Health Organisation confirmed 416 686 cases around the world, affecting 196 countries with 18 589 deaths recorded.

"AU Organs, partners and philanthropists are key players to the AU and their role will form part of the discussions, with the objective of optimising on their resources as part of a wider campaign to mobilize resources, especially for poor countries with infrastructural challenges," said the Presidency.

Later in the day, President Ramaphosa will participate in a G20 leaders virtual meeting from Pretoria.