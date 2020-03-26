Angola: BNA Fines Non-Compliant Banks

Luanda — The Angolan Central Bank (BNA) initiated, in the second half of last year, 490 penalization processes that ended up in more than 421 million Kwanzas in fines.

Out of this amount, just over 288.1 million kwanzas correspond to penalties applied to commercial banks that registered five warnings and the remaining to non-banking financial institutions (IFNB), with seven warnings.

The BNA, through the Department of Regulation and Organization of the Financial System, within the scope of monitoring the activities of financial institutions from July to December 2019, initiated 490 penalization processes, which culminated in the application of 158 financial fines. Regarding the infractions done by the banks, in relation to foreign exchange matters, certain defaults stand out, such as the reporting of foreign exchange operations for the importation of goods, failure to report foreign exchange transactions carried out in foreign currency, non-compliance with foreign exchange operations rules and procedures and non-compliance with the liquidity limit.

While the infractions committed by the different IFNB are 108 financial penalties, corresponding to about133.4 kwanzas and seven warnings registered, for the violation of the terms and procedures of the exchange rules, of remittance operations of values. The sanctioned institutions also failed to comply with the reporting and publication of the Report and Accounts, of the quarterly balance sheets, on IFNB activity rules and procedures, rules on the adequacy of the minimum share capital, on the volume of loans granted, the terms periodic reports and reporting on fees.