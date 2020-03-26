Angola: Covid-19 - Multi-Sector Brigade Seizes Expired Medicines

Huambo — One of the multi-sector brigades, created as part of the Covid-19 prevention measures, seized last Wednesday several drugs out of date, detected in one of the pharmacies in the neighborhood of Cambiote, surroundings from the City of Huambo, Angolan central region.

It refers to ten boxes of various medicines, some of which have expired since February 2019, but continued to be marketed to the population who went there with the respective medical prescriptions. Among the medicines that must be incinerated in the next few days, there are, among others, vials Hydrates of Sodium, Lysc (500 milligrams), Ampicillin with different milligrams, Saline and Prapamed. Speaking to ANGOP, the coordinator of the brigade, Cesário Passa, said that the medicines were seized in the context of a micro-operation intended to stop the rise in the prices of personal hygiene products (masks, gloves and gel alcohol), and also to prevent possible infections of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the multi-sector brigade will only apprehend the medicines, while it waits the authorities' position on the criminal or civil liability of the pharmacy owners. However, the official said that the aforementioned products should be incinerated soon, since the administration of expired medicines is an attack on public health and it can cause death. The multi-sector brigade is composed by inspectors of the sectors of health, commerce, the National Institute for Consumer Protection (INADEC) and agents of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC).