Rwanda's Coronavirus Cases Rise to 40

Rwanda's confirmed coronavirus cases have now tallied to 40 following four new cases on Tuesday.

The four new cases include two travellers from Dubai, UAE, one traveller from Brussels, Belgium while the other case is a contact of a previously confirmed case who was identified through tracing.

All three travellers have been isolation since arrival into the country after being tested. A statement from the Health ministry said all patients including the previously confirmed cases are under treatment and are in stable condition.

"The cooperation of Rwandans and residents is greatly appreciated as are the efforts of those working hard in the health sector who continue to be supported and appropriately protected as they work to protect the health and safety of all of us," the statement reads in part.

Rwanda announced a total lockdown where internal and international travel is not permitted except for emergencies or freight services. Rwanda Bankers Association urged banks in Kigali to temporarily close branches saying by still keeping the banks open they are exposing people to potential infections.