Mozambique: First COVID-19 Cases Threaten Top People

Lucia Comiche, the wife of the mayor of Maputo Eneas Comiche, last evening telephoned STV to say she had COVID-19 and was "case 2". This makes it clear that Eneas is "case 1". So far there are five positive tests, according to health officials today.

Eneas was in London on 10 March for a meeting of Water Aid; a photo shows him sitting next to Prince Albert of Monaco. Also at the meeting was Prince Charles of Britain. Charles, Albert and Comiche have all tested positive for Covid-19.

On their return the Comiches did not go into isolation, and the Maputo mayor went into a round of meetings with ministers, the Frelimo Political Commission, governors and members of parliament - which means the entire top leadership has been exposed. (Carta de Mocambique 25 Mar)