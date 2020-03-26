Nigeria: PFN Declares Three-Day Sit-At-Home Prayers, Fasting

26 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Osun State chapter has declared three-day sit-at- home prayers and fasting against COVID-19 that is ravaging the world.

The state's Director of Media, Bishop Seun Adeoye, in a statement yesterday said the chairman, Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan has directed all the members of PFN in the state to observe the prayer and fasting.

He noted that the fasting will commence from March 26, to Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He said, "It is sad that the index cases is increasing and has even affected our state, it is imperative to engage in spiritual warfare against the satanic pandemic disease. We hereby declare three days of sit-at-home prayer and fasting for all our members across the state.

"We have over 4,000 churches in the state that registered under PFN and we urge them to engage in this exercise.

He further instructed all PFN pastors in the state to ensure total compliance with the state government's directive by not opening their churches for services until further notice.

According to him, the total lockdown of churches in the state was in the interest of all and sundry while adding the Church leaders in the state are doing their best to make things work out for better.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

