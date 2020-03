Minister for Health, Ms Ummy Mwalimu has today announced that one more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in the country to 13.

Among the 13, eight are Tanzanians and five foreign nationals. The eight patients are spread in Dar es Salaam, two in Arusha, two in Zanzibar and one in Kagera.

Out of the number, 12 had travelled overseas and one didn't travel outside the country.