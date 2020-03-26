Liberia: SRC Medical Team Gets Involved With Coronavirus Disease Awareness

Kakata, Margibi — The management of Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) in Gibi District, Upper Margibi County, has put into place several preventative measures within its plantation as Liberia fight to defeat Covid-19.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency (LINA), SRC's Medical Superintendent, Mr. McCarthy Weljay, said the company's medical team will continue working with the Margibi County Health Team to ensure that every preventive measure is instituted so none of the company's employees, or nearby community dwellers will be infected with the present global pandemic.

According to Weljay, they are not taking the situation lightly as they have begun putting hand wash buckets and other sanitary materials at every strategic entry of the plantation and its factory. He further stated that the medical team has reinstituted all of the precautionary measures that were put in place by the Ministry of Health during the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

"Though we don't have the most sophistications, but we, however, have measures in line with global health management strategies ranging from basic hygiene education, surveillance alertness within and around the concession of the company," Weljay further stated.

He also stated that every Camp Master and town chiefs are on the alert, and are serving as focal persons in their respective communities to keep them (Medical and County Health Teams) informed about any suspicious medical conditions.

The current catchment population of the SRC concession area is 7000 plus including all surrounding towns and villages, which rely on medical interventions from the company.

Speaking further on similar health related issues on the SRC Plantation, the SRC's medical team head stated that during the Lassa fever and Measles outbreaks, they collaborated closely with the county's health team to contain those situations.

Also speaking, Dr. Myers Chea Pajibo, Margibi County Health Officer, commended SRC's Medical Team for its timely move to curb the spread of the Lassa fever in the county, as well as also containing the Measles outbreak in its plantation area. Dr. Pajibo said they are working closely with all partners, including SRC to remain on the full alert.

"We are counting on all our partners like SRC Medical Team and Firestone Liberia to work along with the County Health Team as they have always done so as to ensure a coherence in the health care delivery system while remaining on the full alert just in case of any reported case of COVID 19 in the county," Dr. Pajibo said.

Meanwhile, SRC's Medical Team has completed a one-day public awareness meeting on the coronavirus disease with various community and cluster leaders within the concession of SRC.

Medical Superintendent Weljay said following the reports of three confirmed Covid-19 cases in Liberia, it was very prudent to provide the necessary public health safety measures.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, the chairman of the Cluster Community, Mr. William Julye, thanked the management of SRC for being very proactive in providing them with key pieces of health information about the coronavirus disease.

Julye assured that the message taken from the one-day awareness meeting will be adequately disseminated to all communities to ensure a strict compliance to the health safety measures being put in place for all.

At the same time, Margibi County Superintendent, Jerry Varnie has commended the management of the SRC for always being at the forefront in undertaking developmental initiatives in the county.

Supt. Varnie said the SRC management has for years complemented government efforts aimed at bringing the much needed developmental efforts to the citizens of Gibi District in the county.

He made his comments when he dedicated a rehabilitated Nyanka Town bridge located along the road leading to Worhn, Gibi District.

He praised the company for being a key developmental partner and called on others to emulate the examples of SRC.

Supt. Varnie promised to endeavor promoting a very strong public-private partnership that will drive the developmental goals and objective of the county.

Earlier, the General Manager of SRC, Mr. Shanid Alluppy had assured the people of Gibi District of his company's continuous support in their developmental initiatives.

Aluppy said although his company was at the moment facing serious financial problems but it will at all times help the community.

He recounted the numerous developmental initiatives undertaken by his company ranging from the construction roads, bridges, hand pumps, the renovation and construction of schools among others under its corporate social responsibility program.