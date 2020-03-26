Liberia: COVID-19 Ruled Out - Chinese On Fishing Vessel Died From Heart Attack

26 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — The deadly COVID-19 Coronavirus is being ruled out after the death of a Chinese sea captain on a fishing vessel named GUOJI 829 at the BMC Pier early Tuesday morning.

Authorities at both the National Port Authority and the National Fisheries and Aqua-Culture Authority (NaFAA) are being tightlipped on the incident but FrontPageAfrica has been informed that the death of the yet-to-be-named Chinese was due to a heart attack.

The body was found early Tuesday a fishing vessel a BMC pier. Despite the early report of the cause of death, workers on the vessel have reported the death to authorities at the National Public Health Institute as a precautionary measure.

Mr. Musa Bility, head of Conex confirmed the death, validating reports that it was the result of a heart attack.

The private petroleum company was in the process of discharging Automotive Gas Oil(AGO) when its crew were prevented from accessing the vessel

The body is reportedly being removed from the pier.

The Fishing vessel has been in Liberia in Liberia since May 2018 and FPA has been informed that no new crewmember has been added since the vessel has been in Liberia.

The Dalian Hailian Sea Products Corp, agents for the vessel reportedly has about six vessels operating in Liberia's waters. The ship on which the body was found Tuesday has reportedly been on sea for the past two weeks.

Liberia has so far recorded three cases of the deadly COVID-19 with authorities yet to find the primary source of the third, infecting a senior staffer at the Millennium Challenge Corporation in Monrovia.

