Malawi: CCAP Livingstonia Synod Backs Stay Away Protests - 'Day of Rage' This Friday

Livingstonia Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has endorses the plan by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its alliance partner, UTM Party, against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and other commissioners to step aside as the court declared them incompetent to manage an election, but are proceeding to do just that.

MCP and UTM Party have organised 'The Day of Rage' protests this Friday to exert pressure for the adamant group of commissioners to go.

Livingstonia Synod has since declared Friday a 'Day of Rage' holiday to allow people stay at home.

The synod's general secretary, Reverend Levi Nyondo, told Times Radio: " This Friday is going to be a holiday for the synod. We want to show that we, too, are not happy.

"In fact, what the President [Peter Mutharika] has done by not signing the bills and not taking heed of the recommendations by Pac [Public Appointments Committee of Parliament] is very wrong," he said.

Nyondo said President Mutharika seems to be undermining the people's demands.

He said Ansah and her commissioners should " kindly and politely resign"

Nyondo said Ansah is confusing all Malawians from Nsanje to Chitipa.

MCP and UTM have also instructed their lawyers to ask the Constitutional Court to determine whether it is lawful for Ansah to continue holding her position when the court and Parliament stated that she is incompetent.

A joint statement from the two partners in the upcoming fresh presidential poll said: "Since we cannot hold street protests due to the threat of the Covid-19 virus, we are calling on all our supporters to stay away from work on Friday. Just for one day, we must remind Prof Mutharika and Justice Ansah that we are tired of them taking us for granted. They do not have power. Power is with the people of Malawi. And the people of Malawi want Electoral Commissioners they can trust. Let us show our rage on Friday, 27th March, 2020."