South Africa: Business Robbers Nabbed With a Revolver in Greenwood Park

26 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

It is alleged last night at 19:30, a group of armed suspects entered the supermarket situated on Park Station Road and held the employees at gunpoint while forcing the patrons to lie on the floor, demanded cash, cigarettes and cellphones. They ransacked the premises and took cash, cigarettes, cellphones and airtime before fleeing the scene. As they fled the scene, they met up with police officers who were patrolling in the vicinity and a shoot-out ensued.

A 32-year-old suspect was fatally shot while the other three suspects were arrested. The arrested suspects are believed to be in their twenties. A revolver was found next to the deceased suspect. Charges of robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and inquest are being investigated by Greenwood SAPS.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the speedy arrest of the suspects. "The investigative team is busy profiling the suspects to determine if they can be linked to other robbery cases reported in the province," he said.

