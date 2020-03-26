South Africa: Alleged Durban Drug Peddler in Custody

press release

Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime unit (SANEB) have arrested a 40-year-old male for possession and dealing in drugs.

On Wednesday, 25 March 2020 members conducted a disruptive operation after they have received information about a suspect who was delivering drugs in Hillcrest area, Durban. Members stopped the suspected vehicle and a search was conducted. During the search, heroin capsules were found.

The suspect was placed under arrest and the necessary arrangements were made for the search of his premises. Upon searching the premises, more heroin capsules, 600 000 empty capsules casings and related paraphernalia were seized. The estimated street value of the seized items is R1.6 million.

He is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today, 26 March 2020.