South Africa: Alleged Durban Drug Peddler in Custody

26 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime unit (SANEB) have arrested a 40-year-old male for possession and dealing in drugs.

On Wednesday, 25 March 2020 members conducted a disruptive operation after they have received information about a suspect who was delivering drugs in Hillcrest area, Durban. Members stopped the suspected vehicle and a search was conducted. During the search, heroin capsules were found.

The suspect was placed under arrest and the necessary arrangements were made for the search of his premises. Upon searching the premises, more heroin capsules, 600 000 empty capsules casings and related paraphernalia were seized. The estimated street value of the seized items is R1.6 million.

He is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today, 26 March 2020.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.