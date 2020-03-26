Mozambique: Vale Sends Its Brazilian Workers Home

Maputo — The Brazilian mining company Vale, which operates Mozambique's largest coal mine, at Moatize, in the western province of Tete, has decided to send its Brazilian staff and their families (a total of 250 people) back to Brazil, because of the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Vale spokesperson told AIM that it has hired a plane for this task, since most regular flights are suspended.

The company said this was part of measures taken "to protect its workers, its business and the communities living around its operations, in response to the pandemic".

"The company stresses that it is in conformity with the health and safety protocols established by the authorities and agencies of each of the countries where it operates, and is monitoring the development of the situation", the spokesperson said.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, as of 25 March there were 2,433 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, 57 of whom had died. Like health authorities all over the world, the Brazilian ministry has called for preventive measures, including that anyone suffering flu-like symptoms should avoid contact with others.

However, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is at odds with his own health staff, and has accused the media of "hysteria" over the pandemic.

In a Brazilian television interview on Sunday night, Bolsonaro downplayed the pandemic and attacked the governors of key states, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, who have ordered residents to stay at home and are imposing quarantines.

"The people will soon see that they were tricked by these governors and by the large part of the media when it comes to coronavirus," Bolsonaro said, while the Brazilian death toll from the virus continued to climb.

As for Vale's coal production in Mozambique, the company spokesperson said "we are still assessing the impact of Covid-19, since several factors arise which require care in judging these questions".

Meanwhile, the Mozambican government has announced that it is suspending the annual "prova da vida" (proof of life) for all state employees. This exercise requires each and every person employed by the state to present him or herself physically at a government office, to prove that he or she is still alive.

Workers are supposed to do this during the month of the birthday, and the penalty for not submtting to "prova da vida", is that their wages are suspended.

But queuing up to prove that they are still alive means that workers find themselves in a confined space with many other people - the opposite of the social distancing measures the government favours. Such queues allow an easier spread of the virus.

So, for the time being, no-one will have to submit to "prova da vida", and wages will be paid as normal. "Prova da vida" will be resumed "at an opportune moment", according to the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimone Suaze.