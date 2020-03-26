Zimbabwe: Millers Donate Food Towards Anti-COVID-19 Fight

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has pledged to donate food hampers to assist medical staff and coronavirus patients as the country braces for more cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The donation was made through the country's health ministry.

In a statement Wednesday, GMAZ chair Tafadzwa Musarara also allayed fears the country could run out of grain import stocks as Covid-19 wreaks havoc in South Africa.

He said the donation shall comprise 200 monthly food hampers for two months for medical personnel specifically deployed to deal with Covid 19 nationwide.

"The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe is equally disturbed with the COVID 19 plague that has started to maim and fatally assault our citizenry," said Musarara.

"Today, we have made our first pledge to donate various food commodities to the Ministry of Health.

"The donation includes food supplies to all COVID 19 referral hospitals and clinics nationwide and food hampers to medical personnel specifically deployed to deal with the predicament."

It is not the first time the grain processing organisation has donated towards constituencies ravaged by disasters.

In July last year, the group introduced a ZW$1 million schools feeding scheme in Cyclone ravaged areas in Manicaland as part of its efforts aimed at alleviating malnutrition and improving school attendance among pupils from poor families.

Meanwhile, Musarara has said the country will not run out of food as a result of the coronavirus scourge in neighbouring South Africa.

"Further, we are monitoring closely, COVID 19 raft of measures by governments of South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe to control the plague.

"In particular, movement of cargo. GMAZ is currently embarking on grain imports with passage of South Africa. So far, we are confident that grain movement will not be affected.