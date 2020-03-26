Zimbabwe: Millers Donate Food Towards Anti-COVID-19 Fight

26 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has pledged to donate food hampers to assist medical staff and coronavirus patients as the country braces for more cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The donation was made through the country's health ministry.

In a statement Wednesday, GMAZ chair Tafadzwa Musarara also allayed fears the country could run out of grain import stocks as Covid-19 wreaks havoc in South Africa.

He said the donation shall comprise 200 monthly food hampers for two months for medical personnel specifically deployed to deal with Covid 19 nationwide.

"The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe is equally disturbed with the COVID 19 plague that has started to maim and fatally assault our citizenry," said Musarara.

"Today, we have made our first pledge to donate various food commodities to the Ministry of Health.

"The donation includes food supplies to all COVID 19 referral hospitals and clinics nationwide and food hampers to medical personnel specifically deployed to deal with the predicament."

It is not the first time the grain processing organisation has donated towards constituencies ravaged by disasters.

In July last year, the group introduced a ZW$1 million schools feeding scheme in Cyclone ravaged areas in Manicaland as part of its efforts aimed at alleviating malnutrition and improving school attendance among pupils from poor families.

Meanwhile, Musarara has said the country will not run out of food as a result of the coronavirus scourge in neighbouring South Africa.

"Further, we are monitoring closely, COVID 19 raft of measures by governments of South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe to control the plague.

"In particular, movement of cargo. GMAZ is currently embarking on grain imports with passage of South Africa. So far, we are confident that grain movement will not be affected.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.