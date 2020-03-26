Mozambique: Chairperson of Northern Agency Takes Office

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Wednesday said that the main task of the newly established Agency for the Integrated Development of the North (ADIN) is to increase the competitiveness and social and economic productivity of the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula.

He was speaking in Maputo at the ceremony where he swore into office the chairperson of ADIN, Armando Panguene.

Panguene is a veteran of the war for Mozambican independence, and one of the country's top diplomats. He served as ambassador to Portugal, Britain, South Africa and the United States. Among the other government posts he has held, in a long and distinguished career, are deputy foreign minister, deputy defence minister and governor of Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces.

Rosario hoped that ADIN will ensure the sustainable development of the natural resources throughout the region it covers.

The strategic lines of the agency, he added, should be focused on job creation and wealth generation.

The Prime Minister said that ADIN should ensure the participation of the local authorities, community and religious leaders and of civil society in solving local problems.

In Cabo Delgado which has been plagued, since October 2017, by an islamist insurrection, Rosario wanted ADIN to promote the reconstruction of the schools, health centres, roads and bridges damaged by the insurgents.

Panguene pledged to develop the three provinces covered by ADIN, and to focus on "everything that has to do with the communities, their economic activities, the education of their children, and all the other infrastructures that have an impact on their lives".