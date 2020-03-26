Namibia: Keetmans Vendors Pull Discrimination Card

STREET vendors at Keetmanshoop are asking why they were told to close their businesses while bigger retailers, shebeens, banks and taxis are still operating normally.

This follows a decision by the municipality last week to shut down all activities by street vendors at the town until further notice in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Close to 30 street vendors met mayor Gaudentia Kröhne on Tuesday to air their displeasure after they were told to stop operating their businesses.

At the meeting, the vendors questioned why they were told to close their businesses while retailers such as Shoprite and Pick n Pay and businesses like bars, banks and taxis are still operating normally.

"Will people not get the virus in these places? Why only us, because when customers buy from us, they do not stay for long. If we are serious with fighting the coronavirus then everything should be locked down," they stressed.

They further suggested that the municipality could have at least introduced new operating hours for them in order to ensure that they sell out all their stock, as some of them are still sitting with new stock.

"Now we are sitting with the new stock at home and what should we do with it? The children at home are hungry, we cannot buy food for them as we do not have money. How will we feed our children?," some vendors asked.

They further wanted to know if the government or the municipality cannot provide them with hand sanitizers, gloves and masks so they can continue to feed their families while suggesting regular inspections of their business to ensure cleanliness at all times.

Kröhne promised that the municipality will get back to them as soon as possible, as she needs to consult councillors.

She further told the vendors that the municipality does not have the right to close retail shops and banks and that council will therefore also consult the relevant authorities.

At the meeting a medical doctor at Keetmanshoop State Hospital, Heroldt Uahindua, also explained to the vendors the dangers of Covid-19 and how it is spread.

OTHERS

To slow infection rates, many countries and cities have imposed strict lockdown measures.

While many food businesses have remained open by offering online deliveries, few food hawkers - who favour locations in

public areas popular with pedestrians - use such services because of the cost and their informal status.

Clampdowns are catastrophic for street vendors since they operate daily and lead a hand-to-mouth existence.

Analysts are calling on governments to design a bailout package for informal sector workers, including street vendors, whereby direct cash transfers are made to their bank accounts to help them survive.

- Nampa-Aditional reporting by Lazarus Amukeshe