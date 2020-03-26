Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Holds Teleconference With AU Bureau Members to Coordinate the Continent's Approach to the Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic, 26 Mar

press release

President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the Chair of the African Union will today, 26 March 2020, hold a teleconference with the members of the AU Bureau to coordinate the continent's approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Ramaphosa, on behalf of South Africa, is the Chair of the Bureau which is composed of the Presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, H.E Félix Tshisekedi, Republic of Mali, H.E Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Republic of Kenya, H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E Abdel Fattah el-Sisi including the AUC Chairperson, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The consultation is aimed at developing a common response of the African Union on containing the spread of the coronavirus and mitigating its impact on the people and economies of Africa.

The meeting will also look at collaboration with the UN Secretary in his efforts to address the pandemic, globally. AU Organs, partners and philanthropists are key players to the AU and their role will form part of the discussions, with the objective of optimising on their resources as part of a wider campaign to mobilize resources, especially for poor countries with infrastructural challenges.

Later in the day, President Ramaphosa will participate in a G20 Leaders virtual meeting from Pretoria.