South Africa: Govt On Media Reporting During COVID-19 Lockdown Period

26 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government's classification of media work as an essential service during the COVID-19 national state of disaster and lockdown is a measure to ensure South Africans and the international community have access to vital information during this time.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu MP has expressed government's appreciation for the role media in the country and internationally have played in bringing information to South Africans from all walks of life and geographic locations.

In South Africa, the space, airtime and social media engagement devoted by quality journalism to the outbreak and the national response, has contributed in reducing misinformation, negative impact of fake news and unfounded panic emerging from some social media users and other sources.

Minister Mthembu said: "In a moment of crisis such as we are experiencing, journalism that informs, enlightens, empowers and brings hope to citizens and stakeholders is an important national asset and necessity.

"In the weeks ahead during the national lockdown, the engagement between government - through the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) - and public, community and commercial media will help us ensure that people understand and implement the stringent measures that are in effect in the country.

"All South Africans must play their part to contain the spread of this virus and to protect the health and life of all of us."

In line with the designation of media as an essential service, government is requesting media and broadcast organizations - especially those who are actively covering the current disaster - to ensure that journalists and broadcast technical crews and distributors are in possession at all times of press cards, personal identity documents or corporate identity cards at all times.

Letters from employers vouching for staff members or freelancers will also make it easier for law-enforcement officers to process media workers' access to story locations.

Given that media workers are citizens first and foremost, government urges employers to ensure that media workers have access to protective supplies and equipment that will keep them safe and will safeguard the wellbeing of persons with whom media workers may come into contact.

With the assistance of State Information Technology Agency (SITA) we have increased our infrastructure capacity to ensure our www.gov.za website is available at all times. We also finalizing arrangements to ensure we provide uninterrupted alternative media opportunities via live streaming, to limit the numbers of people who are together in a single venue at any given point in time.

Government is doing its best to balance the provision of information with the preservation of the good health and life of all stakeholders during this period.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.