Namibia: Applications for Goethe-Institute's Co-Production Fund Now Open

26 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Applications for Goethe  Institute's co-production fund, intended for co-productions by artists in the fields of theatre, dance, music and performance art are now open.

The target group comprises professional artists and ensembles from German and non-European partners, in particular from transition countries, including Namibia, which demonstrably lack sufficient resources to realize their co-production project on their own.

With the international co-production fund the Goethe-Institute aims to support the unrestricted international and intercultural exchange of artists and their ideas.

The fund promotes projects of a high artistic calibre and with considerable public impact and the results of the collaborative efforts are to be presented in a professional setting in non-German country and if possible also in Germany.

An application should include a feasible financial plan which, in addition to third-party funding, should show the substantial contributions of all the project partners involved. The amount of funding requested should not exceed €25,000.

The joint application, which must be submitted by the foreign partner (non-German), must show clearly that good working contacts already exist between the partners and that both parties are interested in putting together a dialogue-oriented production.

Application forms and more information on the fund are available on Goethe-Institute's website. The deadline is 15 April 2020 at 23:59.

