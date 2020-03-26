Namibian Banks Can Afford a Loan Break Period

IF the central bank subsidises some of the loan facilities that commercial banks offer, they might be able to survive loan suspensions for a while, analysts have said.

This is according to a report on proposed fiscal and monetary responses to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by Cirrus Capital in collaboration with the Economic Association of Namibia.

The report, seen by The Namibian, contains several policy recommendations including household and employers' support packages, a fixed capital investment subsidy, wage bill savings, international bodies funding facilities.

But to focus on the banks alone, The Namibian did a basic analysis of the banking sector in Namibia for 2019.

REVENUE

Commercial banks in Namibia together earned N$12,7 billion, as interest income last year; made a profit of N$2,7 billion; and still had N$4,8 billion retained at the end of December last year.

These banks include Bank Windhoek Limited, First National Bank Namibia Limited, Nedbank Namibia Limited, Standard Bank Namibia Limited, Trustco Bank Namibia Limited, Banco Atlantico, Bank BIC Namibia Limited and Letshego Bank Namibia Limited.

The main source of income for the banks is the two mortgage facilities, [commercial and residential], which earned them N$5,5 billion last year alone. The N$5,5 billion is at least 10% of their N$53 mortgage loan book.

Following this, are their earnings from personal loans, fixed-term loans, and overdraft facilities, which earned them N$984 million, N$1,5 billion and N$1,3 billion, respectively. This category of loans, last year alone, made up N$3,8 billion of the N$12 billion revenue they earned.

On hire purchase loans, suspense sales agreements, and leases - which mainly include car loans - the banks earned N$1,2 billion last year.

The banks also made N$3,6 billion from other income such as banking, transaction fees and bank charges last year.

COSTS

For all investments made by individuals and institutions as well as companies last year, the banks paid out N$6,7 billion in interest expenses, leading to a net interest expense of N$5,9 billion.

To pay salaries, directors' fees, consultancy and management fees as well as other operating costs, the banks needed at least N$5,7 billion.

THEN WHY

The above is to provide context, on a minimum, to members of the public and businesses that are calling on commercial banks to suspend loans for a while, as most economic activities that support the repayment of such loans are in the red.

The International Monetary Fund last week suggested that instead of suspending loans, banks relax or cut the amounts, especially for those businesses directly affected by the virus.

While it is true that loans are cheaper now, after the Bank of Namibia cut the repo rate from 6,25% to 5,5% last Friday, this cut never really provides real advantage or relief to consumers of loans.

The repo rate cuts over the years have been the central bank's favourite tool to spur 'economic growth and maintain the Namibia dollar to the rand link' the central bank has always said.

They also pulled it out when Covid-19 surfaced. Asked whether he had seen repo rate cuts spur real growth, former governor and now finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi dodged the question, saying they have other tools to pull out should the situation so requires.

Cirrus Capital analysts are saying, for individuals to survive now, rent and mortgage loan payments should be frozen.

Since the provision of housing loans is not free, they recommend that the central bank subsidise the mid-point between (absolute) interest expense and interest income of the commercial banks during this period, ensuring that the commercial banks do not carry the full cost of the intervention.

They also suggest that the working capital facilities for small businesses be subsidised.

This would also be taken up by the central bank to subsidise, especially overdraft facilities.

"Ensuring that businesses do not close and that the economy can recover quickly when the shock is over is of utmost importance," said the analysts.

A close analysis of the 2019 profits per month for all commercial banks shows that they make an after-tax profit of roughly N$228 million per month.

Activist Job Amupanda yesterday also wrote to the central bank asking that the central bank calls on commercial banks to come up with relief interventions.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A