Namibia: Geingob Thanks World Leaders for Pearl Jubilee Congratulatory Messages

The Presidency this week thanked world leaders for their congratulatory messages on the country's 30th independence celebration and the second term inauguration of President Hage Geingob.

A statement issued by Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari quoted Geingob saying Namibia will continue to promote the principle of mutually beneficial relations amongst states by supporting multilateralism, regional integration, as well as international peace and security.

"The government and the people of the Republic of Namibia appreciate the kind messages of solidarity expressed in these congratulatory letters. The nation is truly overwhelmed with happiness and values the friendship it shares with the international community," Hengari said.

Geingob expressed profound appreciation to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, the President of the Republic of Angola, the President of the People's Republic of China, the President of the Republic of Cuba, the Republic of Zimbabwe, the President of the Republic of Botswana, the Secretary General of the United Nations, the President of the United States of America, the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the President of the Republic of Congo, the President of the Republic of Austria, the President of the Republic of Benin, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the President of the Republic of Finland, the President of the Republic of India, the President of the Republic of South Africa, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the President of the Republic of Korea, the President of the Republic of Malawi, he King of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the President of the Republic of Portugal.

"President Geingob always says that Namibia is a child of international solidarity and is firmly committed to the principles of unity, freedom and justice. It is why Namibia continues to enjoy cordial diplomatic and economic relations with all peace-loving nations worldwide," Hengari said.

Despite the 30th independence anniversary and inauguration of Geingob having occurred under difficult circumstances, occasioned by the Covid-19 global health pandemic, Hengari said Namibians marked the anniversary and the inauguration with pride and decorum.

"President Geingob would like once again to thank Namibians for the trust they have showed in him, and appreciates wholeheartedly the many beautiful messages of well wishes from ordinary Namibians," he added.