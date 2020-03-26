Namibia: Flight Carrying Almost 200 German Tourists Departs Windhoek

26 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

A flight, chartered by a German travel company carrying almost 200 German tourists, left Windhoek on Wednesday as Namibia prepare to go on lock-down to lessen the spread of COVID-19, the German Embassy in Windhoek announced.

The Embassy said further flights will be possible by the weekend.

The move forms part of the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin and German Embassies' around the world currently working to support German tourists in Covid-19 affected countries in returning home.

The Embassy said it does not have the precise figures for the number of German tourists stranded in Namibia, however, repatriation flights from a number of countries have taken place already or are underway.

"The German Embassy Windhoek is focusing all its efforts on providing a solution for those stranded in Namibia," the embassy said.

German travellers are requested to register in the Foreign Office's registration system for those wishing to return (www.rueckholprogramm.de) if they have not yet done so.

Windhoek and Swakopmund lock down will commence at midnight, on Friday midnight until midnight 16 April.

