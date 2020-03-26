Namibia: Oshakati Hospital Suspends Referrals

THE Oshakati State Hospital has temporarily suspended elective or non-malignant referrals from district hospitals from 16 March until 16 April to curb overcrowding, the hospital's acting superintendent, Dr Korbinian Amutenya, has confirmed.

Amutenya said all patients with known ailments will not be received at the Oshakati State Hospital during this period and therefore should not be sent there.

"Exceptions will, however, be made for oncology patients and all emergencies," he said.

The suspension, Amutenya said, is to avoid overcrowding and to reduce the large number of patients at the facility as a prevention measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

He said patients with known ailments should be catered for at district health facilities during the suspension period.

President Hage Geingob has declared the Covid-19 outbreak a state of emergency and also instructed Namibians to refrain from large public gatherings for a period of 30 days.

Seven Covid-19 cases have so far been recorded in Namibia.

- Nampa