Namibia: Cancer Association to Close Doors During Lockdown

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has announced that because they do not provide essential medical services, they will also be closed for the 14 day Khomas and Erongo Regions shut-down, in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The call was made by President HE Dr Hage Geingob for all non-essential businesses to close in an effort to reduce the spread of this virus.

CAN in a statement said they believe the President has made the correct decision to take these drastic measures early. "Hopefully we can all return to work in good health and with less uncertainty about the future on the 15 April 2020," they added.

CAN has provided the following numbers for emergencies, for medical 081 127 7740, for dispensary 081 1402709, for projects 081 141 7082 and for Erongo at 081 256 5669.