Malawi: K2.8bn Lilongwe Access Roads Construction Near Completion

26 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chancy Namadzunda

The construction of access roads in Areas 13, 16 and 19 in Lilongwe city is near competition, opening up the area to new developers who have recently been allocated plots.

The roads, worth over K2.8 billion, are being constructed by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and has a total length of 6.2km.

Speaking after touring the project on Wednesday, newly appointed Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Kamlepo Kalua said he was contented with the progress and standards of the roads being constructed.

He, however, bemoaned the quality of structures being constructed in the area saying that they are of low quality in standards.

"The world is changing and we are also changing, I am warning these developers that their time is up, if they cannot afford to construct buildings that are in line with the modern world they should tell us so that we give the plots to those who can manage. We want serious developers who can change the outlook of Malawi, Lilongwe in particular," he said.

TAAI Construction and Machinery Contracts Manager Chimwemwe Ngoma said they area remaining with 300m to finish the project.

Ngoma cited scarcity of good gravel materials for the base, relocation of utility services and fence encroachment, abnormal rainfall as well as vandalism of road signs as some of the challenges being faced.

The projected is expected to be done by May.

