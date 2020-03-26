Malawi: Teams Comply With COVID-19 Prevention Measures

26 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Arkangel Tembo

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) on Tuesday set strict conditions for clubs that have resolved to continue training in the wake of suspension of local sporting activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu emphasized the need for the clubs to train under close supervision and strict health guidelines where hygiene is not compromised.

Such measures include but not limited to hand wash before and after training with detergents as the first step to demonstrate seriousness to protect players from contracting Covid-19.

The news season was due to kick off last weekend bt after President Peter Mutharika's declaration of a State of Disaster the games have been cancelled.

